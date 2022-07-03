J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires 43,512 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF accounts for 9.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 73,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter.

TAIL opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

