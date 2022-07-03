J2 Capital Management Inc Has $291,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

J2 Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

