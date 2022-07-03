J2 Capital Management Inc Has $299,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $1,278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $70.09 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

