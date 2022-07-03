J2 Capital Management Inc Has $470,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

J2 Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $221.00 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

