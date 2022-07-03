J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $277,000 Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AECOM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

