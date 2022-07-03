J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases 220 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

