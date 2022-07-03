J2 Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.54.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $403.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

