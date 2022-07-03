J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 1,133 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $54.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.