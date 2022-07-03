J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 1,354 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

J2 Capital Management Inc lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $143.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

