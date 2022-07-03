J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 1,743 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

J2 Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

NYSE:KR opened at $48.14 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.