J2 Capital Management Inc Takes $268,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XME. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 221,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,013,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.