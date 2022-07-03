Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading 4% Higher

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 8,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 35,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 54.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.46.

Get Jade Road Investments alerts:

Jade Road Investments Company Profile (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.