Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Givaudan in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Givaudan’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,736.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

