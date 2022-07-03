Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ESSA Pharma Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25).

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EPIX opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.58. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 618.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 543,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 185,124 shares during the period.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

