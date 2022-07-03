Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $369.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $465.00 to $369.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage stock opened at $317.37 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 656.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

