Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $41.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.