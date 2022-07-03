Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $13.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

