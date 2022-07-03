Jefferies Financial Group Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $24.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $244,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

