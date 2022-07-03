Jefferies Financial Group Trims Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price to $69.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

REG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Regency Centers stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 317,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

