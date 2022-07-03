Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Want Want China Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Want Want China in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Want Want China’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Want Want China’s FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

WWNTY opened at $46.78 on Friday. Want Want China has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Want Want China (Get Rating)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

