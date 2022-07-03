Jeffrey Dossett Sells 500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $37,153.50.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $101,112.70.

Impinj stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

