JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of EPA RNO opened at €24.36 ($25.91) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.35. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($107.13).
Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.
