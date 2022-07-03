JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $46.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of SNV opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

