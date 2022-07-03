JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $20.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

KEY opened at $17.50 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

