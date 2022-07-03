JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $195.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.71 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

