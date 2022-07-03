JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $95.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.