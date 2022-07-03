JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $90.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

SI opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

