Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

