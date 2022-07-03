KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $6,229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

