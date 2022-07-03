KeyCorp Comments on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FuelCell Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.78 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.