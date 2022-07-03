KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 63.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.