KeyCorp Weighs in on FedEx Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FedEx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $7.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $23.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s FY2024 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

FedEx stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.62. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

