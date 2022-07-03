Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.60.

KMB stock opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $132.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

