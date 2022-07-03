Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

