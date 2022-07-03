Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after buying an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

