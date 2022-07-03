Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 696,483 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

