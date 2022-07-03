Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vale by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $8,445,000. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vale by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 23,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vale by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

