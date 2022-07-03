Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.