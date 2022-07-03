Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 121,237 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 700,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

WOOF stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

