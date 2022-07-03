Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,622 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 909,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,167,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 677,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 606.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 610,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 524,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $35.28 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

