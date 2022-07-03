Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Shares Down 3.8%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.65. 128,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 104,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76.

Lasertec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSRCY)

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

