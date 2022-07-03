Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading 50.1% Higher

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) shares traded up 50.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 33,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAI)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.