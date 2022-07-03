Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading 50.1% Higher

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) shares traded up 50.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 33,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand.

