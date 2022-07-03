Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $579,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.