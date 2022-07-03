Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $627,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

