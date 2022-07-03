Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Down 2.6%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 2,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 26,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.
Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.