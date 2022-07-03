Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

