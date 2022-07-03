Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS EZU opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.