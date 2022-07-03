Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 709 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

