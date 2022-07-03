Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,642 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

