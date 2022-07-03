Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $349,647.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,088 shares of company stock worth $11,201,135. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

